Vscan Sanitizing Solution for Keypads

ATM and kiosk manufacturer Genmega Inc. introduces a patent-pending ultraviolet (UV) light sanitizing solution for keypads to help fight the spread of infectious disease and reassure users the machine they are using is safe. Ten seconds after each transaction, Vscan automatically disinfects the surface of the keypad, using an array of UV-C lights through a process that does not expose users. It kills up to 99 percent of viruses and bacteria automatically in a single pass, according to the company. Vscan also protects users from moving parts via a torque-sensitive mechanism that stops and restarts the process if any interruption or blockage occurs.