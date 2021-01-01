Vynamic FCx Cloud-Based Platform

Vynamic FCx is a dynamic, cloud-based platform designed by Diebold Nixdorf to empower fuel and convenience retailers to build incremental sales beyond traditional transactions at the pump, increase brand loyalty, and offer greater personalization to consumers. Based on Microsoft Azure cloud technology, Vynamic FCx is an easy-to-use, centrally deployable system that can work online in high-availability areas and offline, extending the cloud into the stores. Using standardized, open APIs, the platform lets retailers easily integrate with the software and hardware technologies they already have in use. Additional services are available to broaden retailers’ platform capabilities to support online-to-offline baskets, payment gateways, loyalty program integration, multi-country extension packages, and more.