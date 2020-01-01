Vynamic FCx solutions from Diebold Nixdorf are designed to harmonize daily operations and infrastructure across all touchpoints of a convenience store, while driving engagement and meaningful connections with consumers. Vynamic FCx Self-Checkout eases the integration process due to its point-of-sale (POS) device independent functionality and ability to integrate with existing systems. Its retail cash management capabilities enable consumers to scan items themselves, pay for their purchases with cash and place a food order all at the same station. Vynamic FCx Payments Software unifies the payment infrastructure across all touchpoints, including multiple POS versions and POS systems, to create a seamlessly connected network within a centralized cloud. Vynamic Operations empowers retailers to streamline the daily operations of their forecourt and c-store, including fuel stock management and reconciliation, inventory and supplier management, and price adjustments. Vynamic Engage powers time- and location-dependent highly personalized promotions and loyalty rewards.