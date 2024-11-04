Diebold Nixdorf Inc. debuts its new AI-based Vynamic Smart Vision/Shrink Reduction checkout solution, which is designed to prevent the most common sources of loss at self-service and traditional point-of-sale registers. Powered by SeeChange's AI and machine learning cloud platform, the solution complements Diebold Nixdorf's already live AI-based solutions that reduce friction during both fresh produce scanning and age verification for restricted sales. According to the company, bringing these three technologies together on a single platform will result in one of the most holistic anti-shrink solutions on the market. Vynamic Smart Vision/Shrink Reduction can be deployed without disruption through existing in-store integrations.