Wawa to Add 60 Ohio Stores to Its Network

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. continued its recent spat of announced growth plans by sharing the details of the chain's first-time expansion into the state of Ohio during its two-stop Community Partnership Day Tour in the state.

The convenience store retailer intends to open approximately 60 stores across the Buckeye State over the next eight to 10 years, with the first groundbreakings planned for mid-2024. So far, the company has more than 16 sites under contract across Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery and Warren Counties, with projected stores currently making their way through the permitting and approval process. Wawa will announce specific locations and estimated timing for the first store openings in Ohio once those processes are complete.

The first store locations are projected to open by mid-2025, with plans to open up to 10 locations that year, followed by 10 additional stores in 2026 and five stores each year thereafter.

"We were thrilled to share our 'flight plan' for Ohio and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. "Our Community Partnership Day events also gave us the opportunity to meet new community members and talk a little bit about our history and what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities in this region. We can't wait to begin putting shovels into the ground next year."

Wawa held its two Ohio-based Community Partnership Day events on Sept. 27 in Cincinnati at the American Red Cross headquarters and in Dayton at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. While there, attendees received a glimpse of new store design renderings, alongside samples of freshly made hoagies, and coffee and other handcrafted beverages at the Wawa Community Care Beverage Vehicle.

The chain also announced contributions of more than $20,000 to four regional community partners: the American Red Cross, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the USO and The National Air Force Museum Foundation.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.