Wawa Unveils Latest Prototype in Virginia

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. took the wraps off a new, first-of-its-kind convenience store that showcases the chain's next-generation design.

Located at 5900 W. Broad Street in Henrico, Va., the forward-thinking store format showcases Wawa's food and beverage offerings while providing an enhanced interior space for customers and associates, the company stated.

On the inside of the store, Wawa utilized modern materials to create a contemporary palette and aesthetic with a raised ceiling and large windows that let light shine inside. Additionally, the all-new exterior design features a defined centered entry point, a V-shaped column and a cantilever roof canopy.

"This new design is the next, important step in our continued store evolution journey. It reflects our current best thinking for design and efficiency, showcasing our expanding off-premise offers, built-to-order beverages and pizza," said Michelle Walsh, Wawa's director of new store design. "We will always continue to evolve and enhance our interior and exterior design to create better experiences for our customers and associates, while providing the welcoming experience we are known for that remains our key to success."

Guests at the grand opening events on Sept. 21 received a free, any-size hot cup of coffee, and participated in a community toast and ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wawa's mascot Wally Goose and fanfare. Wawa also recognized local first responders at the event with its signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition before presenting checks for $1,000 to each respective department's charity of choice.

As part of its continuing effort to celebrate 25 years of serving Virginia, Wawa also presented the Virginia Local Hero Award to 25 nonprofit organizations, kicking off the statewide distribution of $25,000 to local everyday heroes serving their communities through important charitable work.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.