Wawa Brings Back Hoagiefest Summer Campaign

To add a fun twist this year, Wawa customers will be able to order "Kelce Classics," a nod to how the way former Philadelphia Eagles' Center Jason Kelce and Delaware County native Kylie Kelce do:

The "Jason" Italian features mayo, provolone, tomato and banana peppers on a white roll

The "Kylie" Honey Turkey features American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll

"Hoagiefest is an annual summer tradition that celebrates the role hoagies have in helping make memories for families whether it's at graduation parties, beach, concerts and more," said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer at Wawa. "With the help of Jason and Kylie Kelce, Hoagiefest just got a little more fun thanks to 'Kelce Classics,' and hopefully customers get a kick out of ordering hoagies just the way they do!"

Customers can also visit Wawa's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok from June 20-23 for a chance to win Hoagiefest swag that's perfect for the summer, such a towel, bucket hat, koozie and t-shirt.

"It's frickin' Hoagiefest and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Wawa on their beloved summer tradition of spreading happiness in Philly and beyond!" said Jason and Kylie Kelce. "It's our favorite time of year and we're hoping 'The Jason' and 'The Kylie' Kelce Classics make your summer that much brighter!"

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.