Wawa Starts Construction on First Indiana C-store

"We are excited to begin construction on our stores in Indiana as we get closer to bringing the unique Wawa experience to new customers in more markets," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. "We look forward to continuing to spread our wings in Indiana and can't wait to get started serving our new friends and neighbors."

As part of the groundbreaking event, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation announced contributions to local community partners. Gleaners Food Bank received a grant of $10,000 from The Wawa Foundation Fly Beyond Fund, a signature initiative to fight food insecurity and support programs providing good, nutritious food to build healthy habits and help kids thrive. The funds were part of a $1.5 million key issue grant awarded to food bank partners in Wawa's operating area.

[Read more: Wawa Previews Roadmap for North Carolina]

Additional Wawa stores slated to begin construction in Indiana this year, with projected openings during Q2 2025, are located at:

5550 West 86th St. in Indianapolis;

2701 Westfield Road in Noblesville;

8 West 176th St. in Westfield;

60 East Garner Road in Brownsburg;

5957 West US Highway 40 in Cumberland; and

1354 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville (part of the Louisville, Ky., market)

The retailer plans to open 10 c-stores in Indiana in 2025. Additionally, over the next five to eight years, Wawa plans to open eight to 12 stores per year in Indiana, up to 60 stores total.

Wawa currently has more than 23 sites under contract across several Indiana counties. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates. Wawa expects to create 2,000 new, long-term new jobs because of expansion in Indiana.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.