Wawa Unwraps 15th Summer of Hoagiefest

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is celebrating the 15th annual Hoagiefest this year.

First introduced in 2008, Wawa launched Hoagiefest as a celebration of peace, savings and Shortis. Since then, Hoagiefest has become a staple of Wawa's summer season, featuring price promotions on the convenience store retailer's best-selling hoagie varieties and providing savings, songs and celebrations based on a 1960's-inspired theme, according to the company.

"Summer has always been hoagie time at Wawa, and nothing quite captures the spirit of the season like Hoagiefest," said Jim Morey, chief brand officer for Wawa. "For 15 years, Wawa Hoagiefest has helped us celebrate one of the most beloved food items at Wawa with great savings and fun, vibrant campaign elements that spread good 'hoagie vibes' this summer."

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Hoagiefest 2023 will be dedicated to "Celebrating 15 years of Hoagie Love" with a nod to Hoagiefest history and nostalgia, along with reduced pricing, including $5 for any Shorti and $6 for any Classic hot or cold hoagie varieties.

The Hoagiefest campaign will run from June 19 through July 16 at all Wawa stores and allow customers to also save on delivery or pick-up via the Wawa app.

Further highlights of this year's campaign will include:

Hoagiefest throwback moments with best-of-the-fest elements in every Wawa location.

Hoagiefest in-store decorations featuring all-new decor, digital signage and selfie stations to help generate excitement throughout the summer. Retro elements like the Hoagie Man, Hoagiefest plane and micro-bus will also be featured elements.

Social media campaigns featuring giveaways of special merchandise, including Hoagiefest t-shirts, towels, water bottles and tote bags.

In addition to its marketing campaigns, Wawa has had a busy year so far. The company has broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama— the company's first forays into those states — as well as celebrated its 25th anniversary in Virginia. Wawa is additionally preparing for its overall 60th anniversary in 2024.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Its goal is to double its footprint within the next decade.