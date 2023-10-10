Wawa Brings Back Post-Season Hoagie Promotion

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. officially launched the return of SchwarberFest, a limited-time promotion and spinoff of its annual HoagieFest campaign, on Oct. 3.

Customers who order and pay via the Wawa mobile app through the end of the Major League Baseball post-season can enjoy $5 Shortis and $5 Classics.

The convenience store chain first launched SchwarberFest in October 2022 after the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber became one of the best power hitters in baseball during Wawa's summer Hoagiefest promotion and requested its return during the team's playoff run. Wawa is bringing the excitement back again as Philadelphia embarks on a quest to bring a championship to the City of Brotherly Love, the company said.

[Read more: Wawa Unveils Latest Prototype in Virginia]

"Our home team has done it again by earning another hard-fought postseason berth so we're bringing 'Schwarberfest' back to show our support and hopefully help our hometown team bring home a championship trophy," said Alex Costabile, chief customer officer at Wawa. "We also want to help our customers celebrate with some hoagie savings while they cheer on Philly's team!"

To take advantage of the savings, Wawa customers can download the Wawa app and register to be a Wawa Rewards member, then set up a payment option in the app and place their mobile order for pickup, curbside or delivery. Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open it, place and pay for their mobile order. Schwarberfest promotional pricing will be applied just before the order is placed at checkout in the app.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.