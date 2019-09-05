Wawa Debuts in Miami With Three Store Grand Openings in One Day

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. continues to unfurl its banner across Florida. Now, it is welcoming customers in Miami.

The convenience store retailer opened three new convenience stores in the south Florida city on May 9. The stores are located on 6971 SW 24th St., 11990 SW 137th Ave. and 11101 SW 184th St.

According to CBS Miami, Wawa customized each c-store with unique features designed specifically to the tastes of Miami. Features include the convenience retailer's first walk-up windows serving popular Hispanic espresso drinks like cafecitos, coladas, cortaditos and cafe con leche.

The grand openings come seven months after Wawa hosted a bus tour to introduce its brand to Miami. The promotional tour followed the c-store retailer's triple-header of hard-hat events, celebrating the construction of its first three locations to open in Miami, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

On March 5, Wawa held hiring events at two area hotels to fill roughly 150 positions in the Miami area, including supervisor and customer service roles.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 convenience retail stores, including more than 600 fuel stores, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.