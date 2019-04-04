Florida Likely to Replace New Jersey as Wawa's Largest Market

WAWA, Pa. — The Sunshine State is about to replace the Garden State as Wawa Inc.'s largest market.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa's convenience store count in Florida is set to surpass both New Jersey and Pennsylvania by the end of 2021, becoming its largest state for its c-store locations, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal

Wawa has grown from 571 stores in 2009 to 840 c-stores in six states and Washington, D.C. Today, there are 251 locations in New Jersey, 236 in Pennsylvania and 167 in Florida.

"We're trying to be innovative. We're sort of that small hometown Philadelphia company, but I think people get a sense we’re growing," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in an interview with Philly.com.

As the convenience retailer grows its store count in Florida, it is looking to add to its employee count as well. Wawa recently announced a hiring campaign to add 1,000 new associates across Florida over the next three months, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Wawa is also hosting hiring events as it prepares to open its first Miami convenience stores. The retailer broke ground on three Miami stores in October. Company spokeswoman Lori Bruce stated that the company expects to operate a total of 50 c-stores in south Florida over the next few years.

However, despite the expansion in Florida, Wawa isn't neglecting its home state. The convenience retailer recently opened its largest store yet located in Philadelphia's historic Independence Mall, at the corner of 6th Street and Chestnut Street, in December and kicked off a larger hiring campaign to fill more than 4,000 positions over the next three months.