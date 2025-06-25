Wawa Expands Annual Hoagiefest Menu
Clubs, wraps and more will be available for $6 and under during the campaign.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Wawa first launched Hoagiefest in 2008, bringing hoagie lovers across its footprint together to enjoy savings and celebrate their love of the hoagie.
The 2025 Hoagiefest campaign focuses on nostalgia, summer fun and savings across Wawa's sandwich line. Highlights include:
- Summer of Sandwiches: Hoagiefest includes breakfast and lunch Classics and Shortis, breakfast and lunch quesadillas, clubs, wraps, and roasted and crispy chicken sandwiches for just $6 and under.
- Hoagiefest decorations: The Hoagiefest vibe will be present in Wawa stores through all-new decorations, digital signage and selfie stations to help set the unique Hoagiefest mood and generate excitement throughout the summer. Retro elements such as the famed Hoagie Man, Hoagiefest plane and micro-bus will be featured on in-store decorations.
- Social media: Wawa's social media channels will feature giveaways of special merchandise, including tie-dyed Hoagiefest t-shirts, beach blankets, cups and keychains.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.
Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.