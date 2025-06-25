 Skip to main content

Wawa Expands Annual Hoagiefest Menu

Clubs, wraps and more will be available for $6 and under during the campaign.
Angela Hanson
Hoagiefest 2025

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is bringing back its annual Hoagiefest promotion with a twist. 

The convenience store chain is mixing it up this year by celebrating the Summer of Sandwiches with $6 and under hoagies, clubs, wraps, quesadillas and chicken sandwiches. This marks the first time that additional Wawa sandwich varieties are included in Hoagiefest, which runs June 23 through July 27 in all Wawa c-stores.

"Wawa Hoagies are a favorite by many, and we're excited to continue the tradition of being a part of your summertime outings, vacations and events," said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief product marketing officer at Wawa. "While Hoagies are the hero, we are thrilled to celebrate a Summer of Sandwiches to provide our customers with even more options than ever!"

Wawa first launched Hoagiefest in 2008, bringing hoagie lovers across its footprint together to enjoy savings and celebrate their love of the hoagie.

The 2025 Hoagiefest campaign focuses on nostalgia, summer fun and savings across Wawa's sandwich line. Highlights include:

  • Summer of Sandwiches: Hoagiefest includes breakfast and lunch Classics and Shortis, breakfast and lunch quesadillas, clubs, wraps, and roasted and crispy chicken sandwiches for just $6 and under.
  • Hoagiefest decorations: The Hoagiefest vibe will be present in Wawa stores through all-new decorations, digital signage and selfie stations to help set the unique Hoagiefest mood and generate excitement throughout the summer. Retro elements such as the famed Hoagie Man, Hoagiefest plane and micro-bus will be featured on in-store decorations.
  • Social media: Wawa's social media channels will feature giveaways of special merchandise, including tie-dyed Hoagiefest t-shirts, beach blankets, cups and keychains.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

