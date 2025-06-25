Wawa Expands Annual Hoagiefest Menu

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is bringing back its annual Hoagiefest promotion with a twist.

The convenience store chain is mixing it up this year by celebrating the Summer of Sandwiches with $6 and under hoagies, clubs, wraps, quesadillas and chicken sandwiches. This marks the first time that additional Wawa sandwich varieties are included in Hoagiefest, which runs June 23 through July 27 in all Wawa c-stores.

"Wawa Hoagies are a favorite by many, and we're excited to continue the tradition of being a part of your summertime outings, vacations and events," said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief product marketing officer at Wawa. "While Hoagies are the hero, we are thrilled to celebrate a Summer of Sandwiches to provide our customers with even more options than ever!"