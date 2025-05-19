Wawa Rings Up Customers at First Indiana Store

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. kicked off expansion into Indiana by holding a grand opening celebration for its first convenience store in the state on May 15, marking the retailer's entrance into its 11th state of operation.

The new store, located in Daleville, is the first of three locations slated to open in Indiana this month. Additional Wawa stores will open in Noblesville on May 22 and in Clarksville on May 30.

"We are excited to enter the state of Indiana with our first three stores opening all in the month of May," said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa. "We look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to the state and to furthering our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner."

