Wawa Rings Up Customers at First Indiana Store
As part of the latest chapter of its expansion into the Midwest, Wawa plans to open up to 10 Indiana c-stores in 2025 and eight to 12 stores there annually, up to 60 stores in the state.
To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners, the company said. Once upon, each store will employ an average of 35 associates. Wawa expects to create 2,000 new, long-term jobs.
The c-store operator first announced plans for its Indiana expansion in fall 2023, noting it already had more than 16 sites under contract across Clark, Dearborn, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion and Wayne Counties, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
Wawa's grand opening events in Indiana will feature ribbon-cutting ceremonies, announcements of community partnerships and invitations for community members to enjoy Wawa's fresh food and beverages. The company will also celebrate everyday heroes through Wawa's signature "Hoagies for Heroes" initiative.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Washington, D.C.
Wawa is No. 8 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.