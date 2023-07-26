Wawa Expands Dinner Menu With Pizza Launch

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. entered into a new foodservice category with the introduction of Wawa Pizza to its rapidly growing dinner menu.

The convenience store chain started rolling out pizza to select stores in early June and, as of last week, had completed the launch in more than 900 locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

"We are absolutely thrilled to launch Wawa Pizza and give our customers another delicious dinner meal option," said Mary-Rose Hannum, vice president of fresh food & beverages for Wawa. "Pizza is one of the most beloved foods in America, so we couldn't be more excited to make it a part of Wawa's fast-casual-to-go offering and create a restaurant-like experience with our high-quality ingredients, great value, and the convenience we're known for."

Wawa Pizza comes in two size options — 14 inches or 16 inches — and can be ordered in store via touchscreens or in advance through the Wawa app. While the vast majority of Wawa stores are offering full-size pizzas, a select number of stores are only offering a smaller, personal-size pizza.

All Wawa Pizza is built to order in store using freshly made dough, a proprietary pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella and a selection of toppings. The pizzas are then baked in dedicated pizza ovens that have been added to most store locations.

Currently, Wawa is offering several pizza varieties, including plain, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and veggie, with expanded options to come in the future.

Prices for Wawa Pizza start at $12.99 per pie. Pizza will be available from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. in stores that are open 24 hours.

In 2021, Wawa launched its chainwide dinner platform, which included a specialty menu and the introduction of burgers and fries. Since then, Wawa has continued to expand menu options with dinner salads and sides, crispy chicken and more.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The company has also broken ground on locations in North Carolina and Alabama — Wawa's first forays into those states. The retailer has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.