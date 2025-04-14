Wawa Celebrates Another First on Wawa Day 2025

This year's Wawa Day celebrations include a focus on special moments in time that have allowed its family to grow and become a home away from home for customers and associates alike, the company said. A video collection of these moments is available on YouTube.

"Every year, Wawa Day is a chance to reflect on our roots, honor all the people and partners that have been part of our Wawa story and helped us achieve this tremendous milestone, and look ahead to the many ways we will continue to grow both our offering and our Wawa Family," said Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. "This April 16th, we invite our customers to join us for a cup of free coffee on us, celebrate good times by checking out some heart-warming videos of our customers on Wawa.com, and join us in welcoming Ohio to the flock as we begin our Midwest expansion. Cheers to 61 years!"

Wawa's entrance into Ohio includes a grand opening celebration at its store in Liberty Township on Wawa Day. Hundreds of customers, local officials, first responders and community partners will take part in the event, commemorating this milestone in Wawa's history.

During the week following Wawa Day, starting April 21 during National Volunteer Week, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will donate $350,000 in Wawa gift cards to its seven national charity partners. The gift cards will be distributed to each organization's constituents and volunteers to provide food, fuel and resources to people in need.

The Wawa Foundation will also designate one day per organization to share how the gift cards are providing comfort and care. Its partners include American Red Cross, Breakthrough T1D, Check Out Hunger/Feeding America Food Banks, Children's Miracle Network, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics and the USO.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is also an Overall Partnership winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partner Mars Wrigley.