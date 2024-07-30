Wawa Extends Kids Meal Initiative to Fight Food Insecurity

"Thanks to the support from our customers and the positive impact this program has had, Wawa is excited to extend our Kids Meal initiative through Sept. 1, which means we'll be able to provide more meals to support kids in our communities!" said Mary Rose Hannum, vice president of food and beverage at Wawa. "We're happy our Kids Meals not only help families with a quick and delicious meal option, but more important are helping others gain access to nutritious food, too."

The "Buy a Kids Meal, Make an Impact" initiative was originally scheduled to run through July 28. Since the initial launch, Wawa has been able to contribute funding to support nearly 1 million meals with customer support.

The Fly Beyond program was launched in 2023 with initial partner, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and is supported by Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. Its goal is to fight food insecurity at the community level by increasing access of underserved youth to fresh, nutritious food and healthy meals through Feeding America Food Banks.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.

Wawa is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.