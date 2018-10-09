Wawa Heads to Northern Peru for Third Wawa Reserve Coffee Variety

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is adding its third limited-time, specialty grade coffee offering to its Wawa Reserve line.

Wawa Reserve Peru Amazonas will join the convenience store retailer's existing lineup of coffee starting in early September.

A certified Fair Trade, organic coffee, Wawa Reserve 100-percent Peru Amazonas is sourced from the growing region of northern Peru. In that region, the warm air of the Amazon Basin combines with the high elevations of Andean slopes to provide the unique climate for this distinct coffee to thrive.

When roasted to a medium state, Wawa Reserve Peru Amazonas coffee beans brew to create a well-balanced cup with depth, smoothness and low acidity. Customers will enjoy an exceptionally smooth cup with big, deep flavors and crisp apple-like acidity, with flavors of roasted nuts, dried fruit and a buttery finish, according to Wawa.

"Each time we release a new Wawa Reserve line of coffee it immediately becomes one of our most popular hot beverage options, so we are thrilled to offer Wawa Reserve 100-percent Peru Amazonas and give customers the chance to explore exciting flavors at the same cost as our traditional varieties," said Mike Sherlock, chief fresh food and beverage officer for Wawa.

"From the very beginning, keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa's culture. Wawa Reserve takes our coffee offering to the next-level and lets customers try a bold new taste right alongside their favorite Wawa roasts," he added.

The Wawa Reserve line features small-batch, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen based on overall cup quality, consistency and the unique characteristics of their country of origin. Previous Wawa Reserve offerings included 100-percent Tanzania and 100-percent Kenya AA.

Wawa operates more than 800 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.