Wawa Introduces Second Wawa Reserve Coffee Variety

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. has launched 100% Tanzania as its second variety of Wawa Reserve coffee.

The limited-time, specialty-grade brew will join the convenience retailer's existing coffee lineup through early May.

Wawa Reserve 100% Tanzania is a Direct Trade coffee that is sourced from the growing region of Mbeya, Tanzania. The coffee trees flourish at an elevation of 4,800 feet, and the balanced climate provides excellent growing conditions, Wawa said.

The brew is a bright and lively coffee with flavors of concord grape and cocoa, along with a wine-like finish.

“We are thrilled to offer this special, next-level coffee to our customers through the Wawa Reserve line and give our customers the chance to try an exciting, new coffee variety,” said Mike Sherlock, chief fresh food and beverage officer for Wawa. “Keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa’s culture since the very beginning, and the Wawa Reserve line of coffees gives customers the chance to explore bold, new flavors at the same cost as our traditional varieties.”

The Wawa Reserve line features small-batch, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen based on overall cup quality, consistency and the unique characteristics of their country of origin. Wawa launched the coffee line in January, as CSNews Online previously reported.

Wawa operates more than 760 convenience stores, 550 offering gasoline, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.