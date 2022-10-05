Wawa Kicks Off Fueling Good Initiative for Mobile App Customers

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. invited mobile app users to start "Fueling Good" by enjoying its extended fuel discount program and entering a sweepstakes to win free fuel for a year.

The initiative launched Oct. 4 and will feature free giveaways and support to the local communities in which Wawa operates.

Mobile app customers who fuel up at Wawa convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida will automatically be entered into the Free Fuel For a Year sweepstakes. Each mobile fuel transaction counts as one entry. A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected to win a Wawa gift card.

Fuel transactions at New Jersey Wawa stores and customers who live in New Jersey are not eligible for the sweepstakes due to state regulations.

The convenience retailer will also hold weekly Fueling Good Fridays on Oct. 21 through Nov. 18. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., one Wawa associate at each of the company's 600 fuel stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida will be designated as the Fueling Good Champion and be present on the forecourt to help customers download the Wawa app and enter the sweepstakes.

To add to the Fueling Good festivities, Wawa will host special Fueling Good events at select c-stores to distribute "Fueling Good at Wawa" T-shirts to the first 100 customers while supplies last. Wawa will also make a fuel donation to Meals on Wheels to support local seniors.

The events are scheduled for:

Friday, Oct. 21, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 8081, 1730 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, Pa.

Friday, Oct. 28, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 872, 1702 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington, Del.

Friday, Nov. 4, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 561, 2740 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, Md.

Wawa Store 5209, 8894 Vinnings Way Blvd., Orlando, Fla.

Friday, Nov. 11, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Wawa Store 657, 12001 Southshore Point Drive, Midlothian, Va.

Additionally, the retailer's extended Wawa mobile app fuel discount will run through Nov. 30. Members of the Wawa Rewards program who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of 15 cents per gallon.

Wawa previously brought back the mobile app discount on Sept. 1, as Convenience Store News reported. The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the retailer's app and joins Wawa Rewards.

"Wawa is committed to fulfilling lives and our new 'Fueling Good' initiative is aimed at doing just that by giving mobile app customers an extra month of fuel savings and a chance to win free fuel for a year," said Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa. "We want to do our part of providing some financial relief to our customers and make sure as many customers can participate with help from a dedicated associate on our fuel courts showing customers how to download the app and save right on the spot."

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The company plans to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.