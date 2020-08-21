Wawa Pilots Dinner Menu at Select C-stores

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is calling customers for dinner with the official test and pilot of several new dinner menu items at select convenience stores.

With the exception of Heat and Eat Meals, menu items become available after 4 p.m. on the touchscreen ordering system, offering customers the ability to select their preferred ingredients and customize meals.

Options include:

The new and improved burger featuring all-natural angus, a lighter bun, cheese and fries.

Penne or fettucine pasta with alfredo, marinara or Bolognese available with roasted veggies, broccoli, roasted chicken, meatballs and Asiago cheese.

Entrée platters including braised chicken, pork roast or pot roast with two sides.

Rotisserie-style chicken and Mac and Cheese.

Six Heat and Eat meals, including penne chicken alfredo with broccoli, chicken and broccoli, chicken breast, spicy boneless wings, penne pasta with meatballs and Mac & Cheese with BBQ pulled pork.

"We're grateful to our customers who frequent Wawa for breakfast, lunch and grocery items, and are proud to introduce this new platform as another solution for making dinner easily accessible and satisfying for everyone," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. "We always strive to listen to our customers, so we've spent time testing menu items in select stores, gathering feedback and perfecting our recipes with the goal of providing a family, group of friends, etc. the ability to select their preferred dinner while still enjoying a meal together."

Kids Meals, which were introduced earlier this month, are available to complement any dinner with six entrees, side and beverage in a colorful, kid-friendly box with activities and Wally Goose trading cards, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Menu options are being tested in hundreds of stores through the company in various phases of feedback and execution ranging from 15 stores for the burger and pasta with more than 100 stores testing rotisserie chicken, according to Wawa. All stores have implemented Heat and Eat Meals.

The dinner menu items will be tested over the upcoming months, with plans in place for further expansion before the end of 2020.

The new offers, which are currently available at select stores, is expanding rapidly across Wawa’s operating area in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., and will be accessible for delivery and curbside service in the coming months.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 c-stores.