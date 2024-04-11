Wawa Prepares to Ring Up First North Carolina Customers

"We can't wait to open our doors to our new North Carolina friends and neighbors and are excited for the chance to serve new customers and communities with our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience," said Kim Dowgielewicz, director of store operations at Wawa. "As each location opens, we will further solidify our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner."

The company expects to open eight to 10 North Carolina stores in 2024 and up to 15 stores in 2025. At every grand opening event, Wawa will host festivities, ribbon cuttings, announce community partnerships and support for local organizations, and celebrate local everyday heroes with its signature "Hoagies for Heroes" initiative.

On May 14 and 15, Wawa will host Community Partnership events in Wilmington, Jacksonville and Fayetteville, N.C., and share plans for the company's next phase of expansion into those markets.

To build each new store, Wawa will invest approximately $7 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. After opening, each store will employ, on average, 35 associates. Wawa expects to create more than 2,800 new jobs as a result of its expansion.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.