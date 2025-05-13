Wawa Rewards Loyal Customers With Beverage Deals

Popping with a distinctive, sour flavor, sour cherry flavored popping bubbles have a bouncy outer shell that bursts when bitten and are filled with a tart and crisp flavor that will wake up taste buds, according to Wawa.

The new sweeter, bolder flavors are available in smoothies, Refreshers, Recharger energy drinks, lemonades and more. Customers can add the new popping bubbles to their favorite Wawa beverages.

"What better way to head into summer than to 'Sip into Savings' with our customers' favorite beverages at a great value," said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief marketing product officer at Wawa. "Whether it's a quick stop for a hot coffee in the morning or for an afternoon Refresher, Wawa customers can expect it to be the easiest part of their day."

Wawa's self-serve pour bar includes seven coffee varieties, including regular and decaf, French vanilla, hazelnut, Cuban roast, 100% Colombian and dark roast, plus limited-time flavors. Wawa iced coffee is freshly brewed and is part of a line of dozens of hand-crafted specialty beverages.

The retailer's tea flavors include regular and diet iced and green teas, sweet tea and raspberry, peach and mango flavored teas. Lemonade varieties include regular and diet lemonade plus strawberry, white peach, pineapple and raspberry flavored lemonades. Its fruit drinks include apple juice, orange juice and fruit punch.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is also an Overall Partnership winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partner Mars Wrigley.