Wawa Welcomes In a New School Year With Beverage Promotion

Teachers and staff in Florida and Alabama can get free drinks during the two-week initiative.
Melissa Kress
Promotion for Wawa's Cheers to Classroom initiative

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is ushering in a new school year with the return of its Cheers to Classroom initiative. 

Running from Aug. 5 through Aug. 18, the promotion offers teachers and school staff any-size hot coffee and fountain beverage for free in all of its Florida and Alabama convenience stores. 

To redeem the offer, teachers and school staff need to inform the associate at the register that they are a member of a local school system. The offer is valid in-store only, not on the Wawa mobile app and delivery services.

"As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we're delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee and beverages to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of August," said Robert Yeatts, senior director of store operations, Wawa. "We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community."

The convenience retailer will launch the Cheers to Classrooms initiative in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Teachers in other states will soon be able to take advantage of the promotion. Wawa is in the process of expanding to several new markets. In the past few months, the retailer broke ground on its first c-stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The company will break ground on its first store in West Virginia in the coming weeks. 

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

