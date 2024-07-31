Wawa to Break Ground on First Store in West Virginia

"We look forward to continuing to bring our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to new areas and to further our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner," Joe Collins, Wawa's director of store operations, said.

The moves continue the convenience retailer's trend toward rapid expansion. Earlier this year, Wawa broke ground for its first stores in Kentucky and Ohio, with initial openings expected for the second quarter of 2025. Overall, Wawa has more than 20 new locations under construction in each state respectively.

The company has also already mapped out plans for future sites in North Carolina, where it opened its first store in May, and slated seven new stores for Indiana in 2025.

The Courier-Post reported Wawa plans to further discuss its expansion plans in West Virginia at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.