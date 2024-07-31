 Skip to main content

Wawa to Break Ground on First Store in West Virginia

The retailer heads into its 14th state with a groundbreaking ceremony slated for August.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Rendering of new Wawa store design

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is moving ahead with plans to expand operations into its 14th state by hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a store in Inwood, W.Va., on Aug. 14.

As part of the event, hundreds of VIP customers will be able to enjoy a "Taste of Wawa" and grab a hoagie, soft pretzel or smoothie food sample alongside the company's mascot, Wally Goose, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

Additionally in August, Wawa will officially open its second and third stores in Alabama at 7095 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile and 21022 Alabama 59 in Robertsdale. The grand openings will feature festivities, ribbon cuttings, announce community partnerships and support for local organizations, and celebrate local everyday heroes with its signature Hoagies for Heroes initiative, Alabama.com provided.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"We look forward to continuing to bring our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to new areas and to further our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner," Joe Collins, Wawa's director of store operations, said.

The moves continue the convenience retailer's trend toward rapid expansion. Earlier this year, Wawa broke ground for its first stores in Kentucky and Ohio, with initial openings expected for the second quarter of 2025. Overall, Wawa has more than 20 new locations under construction in each state respectively.

The company has also already mapped out plans for future sites in North Carolina, where it opened its first store in May, and slated seven new stores for Indiana in 2025.

The Courier-Post reported Wawa plans to further discuss its expansion plans in West Virginia at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds