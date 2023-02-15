Wayne Ovation Fuel Dispensers E40 Upgrade

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) upgraded all of its North American Wayne Ovation Fuel Dispensers and will subsequently supply them with compatibility and UL listing to 40 percent ethanol (E40/B20) as a standard feature. This upgrade extends the company's UL compliance from E25 to E40, with the continued option of up to E85 available across all models and configurations. According to DFS, it is the first manufacturer of fuel dispensers to offer an E40 UL listing, which will enable the dispensers to deliver fuel with up to 40 percent ethanol.