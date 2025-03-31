 Skip to main content

Weigel's Builds Upon Employee Engagement Investment

The retailer will utilize goHappy's advanced solutions like surveys and turnover analytics to further boost engagement and reduce turnover.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Weigel's logo

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is taking employee engagement to the next level.

The convenience store operator is expanding its partnership with goHappy, a frontline employee engagement tool. This investment underscores Weigel's commitment to fostering a connected and engaged workforce while improving operational efficiency and retention rates, the companies stated.

"At Weigel's, we know that engaged employees are the foundation of outstanding customer service. Enhancing our engagement tools with goHappy allows us to strengthen our connection with our frontline team while fostering a workplace where employees feel valued and supported from their very first day," said Brad Anderson, director of recruiting and development at Weigel's.

[Read more: Weigel's Opens Digital Arcade]

Building on the organizations' 2024 collaboration, Weigel's is unlocking goHappy's advanced solutions like employee engagement surveys and turnover analytics, which provide actionable insights, empowering managers to make employee-first decisions that boost engagement and reduce turnover.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, the retailer is expanding its employee onboarding process with personalized, automated text messages designed to provide new hires with a seamless start. A standout feature is a new Week 1 survey, offering a personal touch by asking new employees about their favorite candy bar — a small but meaningful gesture that managers bring to life with a sweet treat on their second day, Richmond, Va.-based goHappy said.

Expanding its partnership with goHappy is an extension of Weigel's ongoing commitment to employee engagement investments. Last year, Weigel's launched the MyWeigel's Employee Rewards Program to enhance employee satisfaction and foster stronger ties within its community. The initiative was created to better create a culture of appreciation and camaraderie for its staff, and offers numerous benefits and many of the same perks enjoyed by customers in the loyalty program, including exclusive discounts, sweepstakes and special offers around town. 

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 84 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds