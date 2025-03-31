Weigel's Builds Upon Employee Engagement Investment

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is taking employee engagement to the next level.

The convenience store operator is expanding its partnership with goHappy, a frontline employee engagement tool. This investment underscores Weigel's commitment to fostering a connected and engaged workforce while improving operational efficiency and retention rates, the companies stated.

"At Weigel's, we know that engaged employees are the foundation of outstanding customer service. Enhancing our engagement tools with goHappy allows us to strengthen our connection with our frontline team while fostering a workplace where employees feel valued and supported from their very first day," said Brad Anderson, director of recruiting and development at Weigel's.

Building on the organizations' 2024 collaboration, Weigel's is unlocking goHappy's advanced solutions like employee engagement surveys and turnover analytics, which provide actionable insights, empowering managers to make employee-first decisions that boost engagement and reduce turnover.