Weigel's Builds Upon Employee Engagement Investment
Additionally, the retailer is expanding its employee onboarding process with personalized, automated text messages designed to provide new hires with a seamless start. A standout feature is a new Week 1 survey, offering a personal touch by asking new employees about their favorite candy bar — a small but meaningful gesture that managers bring to life with a sweet treat on their second day, Richmond, Va.-based goHappy said.
Expanding its partnership with goHappy is an extension of Weigel's ongoing commitment to employee engagement investments. Last year, Weigel's launched the MyWeigel's Employee Rewards Program to enhance employee satisfaction and foster stronger ties within its community. The initiative was created to better create a culture of appreciation and camaraderie for its staff, and offers numerous benefits and many of the same perks enjoyed by customers in the loyalty program, including exclusive discounts, sweepstakes and special offers around town.
Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 84 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.