Weigel's Opens Digital Arcade

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is bringing a new, innovative digital experience to families in the communities it serves.

The Weigel's Arcade & Coin Catalog is designed to bring fun and rewards to families. Developed in partnership with Weigel's app developer Rovertown, the arcade offers a collection of kid-friendly, ad-free in-app games, providing safe and engaging entertainment for all ages.

As part of the launch, Weigel's introduced the Coin Catalog, allowing players to redeem in-app coins earned through gameplay for exclusive rewards in the MyWeigel's Rewards program. This seamless integration of digital fun and tangible benefits enhances customer engagement while bringing added value to everyday moments at Weigel's, the company stated.