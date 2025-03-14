Weigel's Opens Digital Arcade
Other Investments in Digital Engagement
The Coin Catalog and game selection will rotate periodically to keep the experience fresh and exciting for users.
"We're always looking for new ways to bring more value and fun to our MyWeigel's Rewards members," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "The Weigel's Arcade offers an innovative way to engage our customers, making their experience with our app even more rewarding. By combining entertainment with our loyalty program, we're creating a unique, family-friendly platform that strengthens our connection with the communities we serve."
With a 66% year-over-year increase in Generation Z engagement, Weigel's recognizes the growing demand for interactive, entertainment-driven experiences. The launch of Weigel's Arcade reinforces the company's commitment to providing a fun, rewarding and convenient way for customers to interact with the brand beyond the store.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Rovertown is a mobile app platform designed for convenience retailers.
Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 84 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.