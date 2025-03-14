 Skip to main content

Weigel's Opens Digital Arcade

The experience was designed to bring fun and rewards to families.
Danielle Romano
Weigel's Arcade
POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. is bringing a new, innovative digital experience to families in the communities it serves.

The Weigel's Arcade & Coin Catalog is designed to bring fun and rewards to families. Developed in partnership with Weigel's app developer Rovertown, the arcade offers a collection of kid-friendly, ad-free in-app games, providing safe and engaging entertainment for all ages.

As part of the launch, Weigel's introduced the Coin Catalog, allowing players to redeem in-app coins earned through gameplay for exclusive rewards in the MyWeigel's Rewards program. This seamless integration of digital fun and tangible benefits enhances customer engagement while bringing added value to everyday moments at Weigel's, the company stated.

Other Investments in Digital Engagement

The Coin Catalog and game selection will rotate periodically to keep the experience fresh and exciting for users.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring more value and fun to our MyWeigel's Rewards members," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "The Weigel's Arcade offers an innovative way to engage our customers, making their experience with our app even more rewarding. By combining entertainment with our loyalty program, we're creating a unique, family-friendly platform that strengthens our connection with the communities we serve."

With a 66% year-over-year increase in Generation Z engagement, Weigel's recognizes the growing demand for interactive, entertainment-driven experiences. The launch of Weigel's Arcade reinforces the company's commitment to providing a fun, rewarding and convenient way for customers to interact with the brand beyond the store.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Rovertown is a mobile app platform designed for convenience retailers.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned east Tennessee business operating 84 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery. 

