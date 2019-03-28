Welcome to the New Convenience Store

DALLAS — The convenience store — a retail format that has evolved continuously since its creation in 1927— is on the cusp of more dramatic change. Both new upstarts and traditional convenience/fuel retailers are redefining the meaning of convenience.

Rachel Krupa, founder of The Goods Mart, a new kind of convenience destination located in Silver Lake, Calif., will join representatives from three traditional c-store chains that are undergoing significant change on a panel at Convenience Store News’ fourth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange, set for June 19-20 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria.

“The New American Convenience Store” panel will also include:

Ryan Riggs, senior vice president, retail operations for Global Partners’ Alltown Market;

Ed Burcher, vice president of foodservice for FriendShip Food Stores; and

Joe Hamstra, chief operating officer, retail and marketing for Nouria Energy Corp.

The four executives will discuss how their companies are evolving to meet the needs of a new generation of convenience shoppers.

With an emphasis on collaboration, networking and idea exchange, the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange will bring retailers and their supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems and prepare for future growth.

This year’s program is designed to appeal to both middle-tier convenience retailers and best-in-class chains alike. The spotlight will be on “Today’s Foodservice Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities.”

In a keynote address, Beth Brickel, senior research director of EIQ Research Solutions, will present the latest shopper insights and actionable opportunities for convenience executives and decision-makers to consider as they plan for the future of their foodservice operations and attempt to gain a competitive edge in the battle for share of stomach.

In another featured presentation, Datassential’s Erin Murray will discuss such new and important trends as “fusebiquity” and generational migration. “Fusebiquity simply means modern American fueled by safe experimentation,” according to Murray. Datassential thinks about safe experimentation as “ubiquity with a dose of inception,” or pairing commonly used ingredients with one that is new or unique to consumers to spice things up a bit. What was daring and new just 10 years ago is now not only accepted, but it’s expected.

The agenda will also include guest speakers from inside and outside the convenience store industry giving short “Ted-Talk”-like presentations on key topics, as well as interactive discussions and one-on-one retailer-supplier business development meetings. CSNews’ annual Foodservice Leadership Awards reception will also be a highlight.

In addition, the Convenience Foodservice Exchange will conduct its second-annual Top C-store Chef competition. Chefs from leading convenience store chains will compete for the title of Top C-store Chef by creating tasty, convenience store-appropriate menu items.

