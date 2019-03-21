What Are the Latest Trends in Food Taste & Innovation?

DALLAS — Are you wondering where the next big flavors are coming from? Or what are your key target consumers demanding? Datassential’s Erin Murray will share the latest culinary trends impacting convenience foodservice today at Convenience Store News’ 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange.

The fourth-annual event is set for June 19-20 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria. With an emphasis on collaboration, networking and idea exchange, it will bring retailers and their supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems and prepare for future growth.

In her featured presentation, Murray will discuss such new and important trends as “fusebiquity” and generational migration. “Fusebiquity simply means modern American fueled by safe experimentation,” according to Murray. Datassential thinks about safe experimentation as “ubiquity with a dose of inception,” or pairing commonly used ingredients with one that is new or unique to consumers to spice things up a bit. What was daring and new just 10 years ago is now not only accepted, but it’s expected.

A less anticipated trend is the movement of Gen Xers and baby boomers from cities to suburbs. This generational migration is already impacting restaurants and convenience foodservice retailers as boomers move from traditional suburbs toward city centers. Gen Xers, meanwhile, are moving outward into the amenity-rich suburbs and city perimeters. As this migration continues, retailers are going to be challenged to reach new shoppers with unique food offerings.

This year’s Convenience Foodservice Exchange program is designed to appeal to both middle-tier convenience retailers and best-in-class chains alike. The spotlight will be on “Today’s Foodservice Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities.”

In a keynote address, Beth Brickel, senior research director of EIQ Research Solutions, will present the latest shopper insights and actionable opportunities for convenience executives and decision-makers to consider as they plan for the future of their foodservice operations and attempt to gain a competitive edge in the battle for share of stomach.

The agenda will also include guest speakers from inside and outside the convenience store industry giving short “Ted-Talk”-like presentations on key topics, as well as interactive discussions and one-on-one retailer-supplier business development meetings. CSNews’ annual Foodservice Leadership Awards reception will also be a highlight.

In addition, the Convenience Foodservice Exchange will conduct its second-annual Top C-store Chef competition. Chefs from leading convenience store chains will compete for the title of Top C-store Chef by creating tasty, convenience store-appropriate menu items.

