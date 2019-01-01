Campbell Soup Co.'s Well Yes! Sipping Soups come in convenient grab-and-go packaging. The smooth, creamy soups are a good source of fiber, meet vegetarian dietary needs, are non-GMO and contain zero artificial flavors or colors, according to the maker. The Well Yes! Sipping Soups line features five varieties: Tomato & Sweet Basil, Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato, Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato, Harvest Carrot & Ginger, and Sweet Corn & Roasted Poblano.