Wenzel's Farm New Beef Jerky Flavors

Wenzel's Farm, a provider of handcrafted, small batch meat snacks, added two new varieties to its beef jerky line: Smoked BBQ and Sweet & Spicy. These products mark the first extensions to the line, which was launched in 2020. Consistent with the company's other meat snack products, Wenzel's Farm beef jerky contains no artificial colors, MSG or nitrates, and is gluten free. Each serving delivers 10 grams of protein at just 90 calories. The new flavors join the line's initial three varieties: Original, Peppered and Teriyaki.