Wenzel's Farm, a producer of small batch, handcrafted and naturally hickory smoked meat snacks, announced that select varieties of its flavored snack sticks are now available in two-ounce packages. The three varieties are Beef with Pepperjack, Beef with Bacon, and Zesty Honey BBQ. The two-ounce package is a convenient way for busy consumers to snack in a hurry, the company stated.