Buc-ee's Sets Opening Date at First Colorado Location

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's fans in Colorado can count down to the day when they can visit the retailer on their home turf.

The operator announced this week that it will open its first location in the Centennial State on Monday, March 18. The site is located at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and County Road 48 in Johnstown, north of the Denver metropolitan area.

Buc-ee's will open its doors to the public at 6 a.m. on the opening day, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. to be attended by state and local leaders, reported 9News.

"We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado," said Stan Beard, director of real estate of Buc-ee's. "At the foothills of the beautiful northern Front Range, this Buc-ee's will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they'll ever find on a road trip."

The Johnstown location marks the first time Buc-ee's has opened a store outside the South.

"We're blessed to be in such a wonderful country, and to have the opportunity to build here and serve people," said Buc-ee's co-founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III. "I always knew Colorado would be a wonderful state for Buc-ee's. The people in this state are our kind of customer: active, traveling, wanting to be outdoors. We made a big leap geographically to get here, and we're excited about it. We're not looking back."

The 74,000-square-foot store has 116 fueling stations and 12 electric vehicle charging stations. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the location will feature Buc-ee's favorites like Beaver nuggets, Texas BBQ, fudge, kolaches and more.

The company plans to hire more than 200 employees for the Johnstown store with starting pay from $18 to $23 per hour.

"This is something that's going to be an amazing thing for the town of Johnstown and the entire region," said Johnstown Mayor Gary Lebsack. "We look at this as the gateway to retail for northern Colorado. We're really excited to have Buc-ee's in Johnstown. It's a wonderful day."

Founded in 1982 and based in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee's operates stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.