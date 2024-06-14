What's In Store: AAFES, Haffner's & Royal Farms

Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops reopened a newly rebuilt store in Glenmont, N.Y., one of six located in the town of Bethlehem and one of 39 in Albany County.
Replacing the chain's small, brick shop, the expanded building now offers a beverage bar, including self-serve coffee, cold brew and hot chocolate; two open to-go cases of salads, meat and cheese snacks, hummus and crackers; a food bar; a beer cave; and two restrooms instead of one, as well as seasonal items for summer travel.
Outside amenities include nine picnic tables and a bike rack.
"We're incredibly proud of the new features we've added for the community," said Chad Kiesow, chief operating officer for Stewart's. "With expanded food options, more outdoor amenities and soon-to-be-available Tesla chargers, we're excited to offer an enhanced experience for everyone."
Located off Interstate 87, the Glenmont shop is part of Stewart's $50 million capital investment plan for 2024, which includes shop construction, renovations and the expansion of the company plant's commercial kitchen.
Thorntons
bp portfolio brand Thorntons opened its 94th store in Illinois, located at 739 North Lake Street in Mundelein. The chain now operates 74 stores in the Chicagoland area.
The 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.8 acres and features a number of amenities, including self-checkout; LED lighting for safety and energy efficiency; an onsite kitchen; freshly made burritos and sandwiches; bean to cup coffee and cold fountain beverages; and 24 auto fueling positions.
Thorntons celebrated the new store with a grand opening on May 31, complete with music, games and giveaways. Guests at the event also received a Thorntons gift card which they could immediately scan at the register to determine the value, with one customer winning a $1,000 gift.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Thorntons leadership presented Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation.