What's In Store: AAFES, Haffner's & Royal Farms

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) celebrated the opening of a $15.7 million, 24-hour Mojave Express at Fort Irwin in California on May 29.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by Fort Irwin command personnel as well as AAFES leadership. Vendor partners, including Celsius, Frito-Lay Inc., The Hershey Co. and Monster Energy also joined the festivities, offering tastings, giveaways and entertainment to those at the new location.

The 14,000-square-foot convenience store includes a Hunt Brothers Pizza and Chopz quick-serve restaurant; a food truck plaza; and 20 gas pumps. Outdoor seating with cooling misters and propane service are also available.

The facility replaces two Express stores and a standalone Class Six and will employ nearly 70 people, more than half of whom are spouses or dependents of Fort Irwin service members.

"We have all been waiting a long time for this facility," said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, Fort Irwin commanding general. "The important message for everyone to remember is that the Exchange is here with us, and the Exchange goes where you go."

The organization anticipates the new location will improve many quality-of-life services at one of the army's most isolated installations in the United States, located in the Mojave Desert nearly 40 miles from the nearest highway and roughly halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.