What's In Store: ARKO Corp., Buc-ee's & CBH Co-op

Enmarket

Enmarket celebrated the grand opening of its 131st store in the Southeast region of hte United States.

Located at 10 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah, Ga., off the intersection of White Bluff Road, the newly constructed store spans 6,098 square feet and features an Enmarket Eatery offering a Southern-inspired menu featuring breakfast burritos and platters, lunch specials and made-fresh fried chicken.

At the grand opening celebration, community members enjoyed a product samplings from the Eatery, including pizza, chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese and Mooz Yogurt, while vendor partners like Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade, Frito-Lay, Red Bull, Prime Hydration and Alani Nu shared free products.

Customers also had the opportunity to spin the Enjoy Rewards wheel for chances to win fuel discounts, food discounts, free car washes and extra entries for door prizes.

The site employs 25 individuals, boasts a 12-pump canopy offering multiple fuel grades and includes a Marketwash, Enmarket's in-bay carwash brand. The retailer also worked to maintain the environmental integrity of the location, including the preservation of a 300-year-old live oak tree on the property.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms will be opening up two new locations to the public in May, one in Lumberton, N.C., and the other in Martinsburg, W.Va.

The Lumberton location is situated at 2744 N. Roberts Ave., just nine minutes away from Luther Britt Park. The Martinsburg store is located at 105 Weis Ave. and is convenient to several area attractions, including the Big Apple Time Capsule and the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Both sites will feature gas stations with 16 fueling positions and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The stores will additionally include the chain's signature freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches, alongside an array of breakfast options.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, Royal Farms plans to support two local nonprofit organizations, making monetary donations to Robeson County Partnership for Children Inc., which helps provide quality activities and resources for children under the age of five, and to the Berkeley County Meals on Wheels program, which provides hot low-cost meals for homebound, disabled and convalescing residents.