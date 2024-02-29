What's In Store: Foxtrot, Haffner's & Parker's Kitchen

Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market opened its 10th DMV location at 1827 Adams Mill Road Northwest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3. As part of its grand opening celebration, the store gave away free tote bags with Foxtrot favorites when store visitors paid via the app during the first week. The store also featured $5 pours of the company's private label wines between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The space was developed by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with Nahra Design. This location follows November's opening in Logan Circle, which in turn arrived on the heels of other DMV locations in Dupont Circle, Georgetown and Farragut Square.

Foxtrot currently carries more than 150 local products from more than 50 local makers — including Nightingale Ice Cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer, Little Sesame Hummus and Cookies by Drew — and continues to seek out new brands to its shelves, such as local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by the in-house sommelier.

Foxtrot's latest addition becomes the brand's 33rd location, joining others across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, with plans to continue expanding in existing markets in 2024.

Haffner's

Family-owned Energy North Inc. reopened a gas station and convenience store situated at 71 Essex Street in Gloucester, Mass., under its Haffner's brand name. The company worked in concert with the city of Gloucester over the past several years to redevelop the property into an enhanced convenience store experience.

The redeveloped site now houses Sal's Pizza, Crack'd Coffee Bar and a beer cave, and features Mobil brand fuel at its pumping stations. According to the company, the property is the second oldest Mobil station in the United States.

"The reopening of our Gloucester location is a testament to Haffner's dedication to providing exceptional services to our communities," said Jeff Black, CEO of Energy North/Haffner's. "We're thrilled to bring back the convenience, quality and a touch of history to Gloucester."

The reopened location currently offers three grades of fuel and self-checkout stations. Though it officially opened to the public in December, a grand opening celebration is planned for the spring.