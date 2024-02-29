What's In Store: Foxtrot, Haffner's & Parker's Kitchen

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Foxtrot Market interior display

Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market opened its 10th DMV location at 1827 Adams Mill Road Northwest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3. As part of its grand opening celebration, the store gave away free tote bags with Foxtrot favorites when store visitors paid via the app during the first week. The store also featured $5 pours of the company's private label wines between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

The space was developed by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with Nahra Design. This location follows November's opening in Logan Circle, which in turn arrived on the heels of other DMV locations in Dupont Circle, Georgetown and Farragut Square.

Foxtrot currently carries more than 150 local products from more than 50 local makers — including Nightingale Ice Cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer, Little Sesame Hummus and Cookies by Drew — and continues to seek out new brands to its shelves, such as local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by the in-house sommelier. 

Foxtrot's latest addition becomes the brand's 33rd location, joining others across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, with plans to continue expanding in existing markets in 2024.

Haffner's

Family-owned Energy North Inc. reopened a gas station and convenience store situated at 71 Essex Street in Gloucester, Mass., under its Haffner's brand name. The company worked in concert with the city of Gloucester over the past several years to redevelop the property into an enhanced convenience store experience.

The redeveloped site now houses Sal's Pizza, Crack'd Coffee Bar and a beer cave, and features Mobil brand fuel at its pumping stations. According to the company, the property is the second oldest Mobil station in the United States.

"The reopening of our Gloucester location is a testament to Haffner's dedication to providing exceptional services to our communities," said Jeff Black, CEO of Energy North/Haffner's. "We're thrilled to bring back the convenience, quality and a touch of history to Gloucester." 

The reopened location currently offers three grades of fuel and self-checkout stations. Though it officially opened to the public in December, a grand opening celebration is planned for the spring.

Parkers Kitchen ribbon cutting in North Charleston N.C.

Parker's Kitchen

Parker's Kitchen hosted a ribbon cutting on Jan. 29 for the company's newest store at 8251 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, S.C.  

Attendees at the ceremony included North Charleston Mayor Reginald L. Burgess, North Charleston City Council Member Rhonda Jerome and representatives from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Strategically positioned near Interstate 26 in Ladson, S.C., the company's newest retail store offers its well-known, Southern-style food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.  

The new North Charleston location features Lowcountry-inspired architecture, is open 24/7 and offers a menu that is created on-site from fresh ingredients by Parker's Kitchen chefs. The new store also includes fueling positions with unleaded, premium unleaded and ethanol-free marine gas, as well as three high-flow diesel fueling positions for trucks.

"We're thrilled to open our latest store in North Charleston and appreciate the support of our loyal customers," said Greg Parker, Parker's founder and CEO. "We think Charleston is an exciting market and have received a positive response about our newest location from customers across the region."

Royal Farms

Royal Farms added two new locations to its network: one at 1580 York Road in Gettysburg, Pa., and one at 4810 Bloomery Road in Wilson, N.C.

Both locations are open 24/7 and feature a gas station with 16 standard flow fueling positions along with a high-flow diesel canopy that also includes diesel exhaust fluid.

Soft opening events at the sites allowed customers to check out the new store and receive one free meal from the day's menu. 

In honor of the openings, Royal Farms made monetary donations to the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen and Hope Station in Wilson. 

TA Express in Blaine, Washington
Blaine, Wash.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp family of brands, opened one new standard location and two TA Express sites in Phoenix; Littlefield, Ariz.; and Blaine, Wash., respectively.

All three locations include car and truck parking spaces, private showers, a professional driver lounge and laundry facilities.

The Phoenix site, located off Exit 137 on Interstate 10 at 6741 West Latham Street, also offers dining at The Diner, a TA Truck Service Center, Emergency Roadside Assistance services, TA mobile maintenance and a truck wash. Additionally, a diesel fuel offering is planned to open near the end of 2024.

The franchised Littlefield site is located at 3224 East Rincon Road, off Interstate 15, and includes a KFC, Del Taco and Sbarro as sit-down dining options, alongside nine fueling positions and a pet area.

The Blaine store can be found at 1300 Boblett Street just off Interstate 5 and within a few miles of the United States-Canadian border. Its dining options include Jamba, Cinnabon, Pizza Hut Express and Hardy's. It will also shortly be opening its own pet area as well.

To celebrate the openings, TA donated $2,500 each to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, another local food bank in Littlefield and to the Blaine Food Bank Association.

