What's In Store: Foxtrot, Local Jonny's & Royal Farms

Local Jonny's

New-to-market general store and coffee shop concept Local Jonny's completed a lease in a North Dallas mixed-use development, Work/Shop, a 220,000-square-foot build on Belt Line Road, overlooking the Clubs of Prestonwood in Texas.

Local Jonny's has planned a modern design for its interior and will stock local artisan-made treasures, fresh-brewed coffees, name-brand snacks and modern sundries to fill its new 982-square-foot space. Specific items for sale will include Taco Deli tacos, LaCasita Bakeshop baked goods, Ranger Station candles and Rifle Paper Co. supplies.

"Local Jonny's came from our own need of a neighborhood staple that was hip, modern and supplied the community with convenience," said Jon Glover, Local Jonny's owner and namesake. "There are plenty of corner stores in the area, but nothing that provides visitors with a fun environment, unique goods and a twist on regular, everyday necessities."

DuWest Realty's Carey Moen represented Local Jonny's in closing its lease. The store is scheduled to open in late fall 2023.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms opened three new locations this summer: one in New Bern, N.C., and two in Virginia — one in Richmond and the other in Virginia Beach.

The New Bern store is the third Royal Farms location in North Carolina, with two additional sites slated for opening later this year. It also includes a carwash, where loyalty members can earn free washes through the RoFo Rewards program.

"We are extremely pleased with our expansion into North Carolina. New Bern's community offers both affordable living and beautiful riverfront views. We are thrilled to bring our Swiss made coffee offerings to a community named after the capital of Switzerland," said Royal Farms District Leader Elaina Leatherbury.

At the store's grand opening, guests received free limited-edition Royal Farms x North Carolina shirts. The company also made a monetary donation to the Colonial Capital Humane Society.

[Read more: Royal Farms Celebrates Its Signature Menu Item]

The Richmond store is located at 10301 Midlothian Turnpike, operates 24 hours a day and features Royal Farm's fan favorite chicken and 14 fuel pumps. The Virginia Beach store, located at 2204 Princess Anne Road, is also open 24 hours a day and features the company's same world famous chicken. In addition to 16 fuel pumps, it includes a carwash.

Both locations featured soft openings where customers received one free meal from the soft opening menu.

Royal Farms plans to open additional locations in Virginia in Suffolk, Abingdon, Norfolk, Bedford and Rustburg in the future.