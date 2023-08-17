Advertisement
What's In Store: Foxtrot, Local Jonny's & Royal Farms

Santa Ysabel Roadside, The Spinx Co., Stewart's Shops and Thorntons also welcomed customers at new locations.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Exterior of Foxtrot Market in Austin
A new Foxtrot location in Austin, Texas

Foxtrot

Foxtrot celebrated the opening of its third Austin, Texas, location at 301 W. 2nd Street by giving away free tote bags with Foxtrot favorites when store visitors paid via the app on opening day. The location also featured $5 pours of its private label wines between 4 p.m.-8 p.m. 

Located in the city's 2nd Street District, the store sits within the Austin City Hall and features a large covered patio, hand-painted signage by Chicago Sign Systems, photography by Morrison Hotel Gallery and furniture by Crow Works. The space was developed by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with Scott Magic, Magic Architecture, as architect of record. 

Foxtrot plans to continue its expansion into existing markets, including an additional Austin location at the University of Texas at 2270 Guadalupe St., which is set to open later this year.

Local Jonny's logo

Local Jonny's

New-to-market general store and coffee shop concept Local Jonny's completed a lease in a North Dallas mixed-use development, Work/Shop, a 220,000-square-foot build on Belt Line Road, overlooking the Clubs of Prestonwood in Texas.

Local Jonny's has planned a modern design for its interior and will stock local artisan-made treasures, fresh-brewed coffees, name-brand snacks and modern sundries to fill its new 982-square-foot space. Specific items for sale will include Taco Deli tacos, LaCasita Bakeshop baked goods, Ranger Station candles and Rifle Paper Co. supplies.

"Local Jonny's came from our own need of a neighborhood staple that was hip, modern and supplied the community with convenience," said Jon Glover, Local Jonny's owner and namesake. "There are plenty of corner stores in the area, but nothing that provides visitors with a fun environment, unique goods and a twist on regular, everyday necessities."

DuWest Realty's Carey Moen represented Local Jonny's in closing its lease. The store is scheduled to open in late fall 2023.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms opened three new locations this summer: one in New Bern, N.C., and two in Virginia — one in Richmond and the other in Virginia Beach.

The New Bern store is the third Royal Farms location in North Carolina, with two additional sites slated for opening later this year. It also includes a carwash, where loyalty members can earn free washes through the RoFo Rewards program.

"We are extremely pleased with our expansion into North Carolina. New Bern's community offers both affordable living and beautiful riverfront views. We are thrilled to bring our Swiss made coffee offerings to a community named after the capital of Switzerland," said Royal Farms District Leader Elaina Leatherbury.

At the store's grand opening, guests received free limited-edition Royal Farms x North Carolina shirts. The company also made a monetary donation to the Colonial Capital Humane Society.

The Richmond store is located at 10301 Midlothian Turnpike, operates 24 hours a day and features Royal Farm's fan favorite chicken and 14 fuel pumps. The Virginia Beach store, located at 2204 Princess Anne Road, is also open 24 hours a day and features the company's same world famous chicken. In addition to 16 fuel pumps, it includes a carwash. 

Both locations featured soft openings where customers received one free meal from the soft opening menu.

Royal Farms plans to open additional locations in Virginia in Suffolk, Abingdon, Norfolk, Bedford and Rustburg in the future.

Santa Ysabel Roadside logo

Santa Ysabel Roadside

This October, the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel and its economic development corporation will break ground on a four-dispenser, eight-pump fuel station in the backcountry of Santa Ysabel, Calif. The Santa Ysabel Economic Development Corp. has worked on the fuel station concept over the last few years, with the goal of creating new business ventures that stimulate the growth of the tribe's governmental operations and create job opportunities for the community. 

The organization previously opened the Santa Ysabel Roadside, a travel stop and convenience store at the base of the entrance to the tribe's Mountain Source Dispensary at 25575 Highway 79 in Santa Ysabel. The fuel station will serve as phase one of further additions planned for the travel stop, with its opening slated for early 2024.

Spinx Co. 50th anniversary logo

The Spinx Co.

Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co. celebrated the opening of its newest store in Oconee County, S.C., on July 19. 

"At Spinx, we are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers by offering top-notch service, quality products and a pleasant shopping experience," said Steve Spinks, CEO and president of The Spinx Co. "We are excited to expand our footprint in Oconee County and become a valued member of the local community."

Situated at 180 S. Highway 11 in West Union, the facility serves the company's fan favorite fried chicken, chicken biscuits and chicken tenders, alongside soft-serve ice cream, hand-spun milkshakes, fountain drinks, lemonade and iced tea with Spinx's popular "chewy ice." Fresh coffee and Nitro Cold Brew is also available for purchase.

Exterior of Stewart's Shop in Utica, New York
A new Stewart's Shop location in Utica, N.Y.

Stewart's Shops

A new Stewart's Shop opened at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica, N.Y., one of four located in the city and situated just minutes away from Utica University and the Utica Zoo. 

The site includes an expanded food bar and grocery selection, as well as a beer cave, gas and diesel.

At the grand opening on Aug. 11, guests received any-sized free tea and coffee all day, alongside 10 cents off fuel per gallon, 99-cent make-your-own hot dogs and 20-ounce sodas, $1.99 20-ounce shop-made iced coffee or cold brew and sundaes, and $2 off any 16-inch whole pie pizza. The company also donated $2,000 to the Bowman House to help support their educational and social enrichment programs. 

The project was part of Stwart's $50 million construction investment for 2023, which will include an estimated eight rebuilds and nine new-to-market Stewart's Shops locations.

Thorntons

Thorntons opened its latest Chicagoland store and its 90th location in Illinois. The convenience retailer now operates 70 stores in the Chicago metro area.

Located at 20249 North Plum Grove Road in the Village of Kildeer, the new 6,000-square-foot convenience store is set on 5.15 acres and features a number of amenities, including self-checkout, LED lighting, freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared in the onsite kitchen.

The site also offers fresh coffee and fountain beverages, and 18 auto fueling positions and three diesel lanes.

Thorntons held a grand opening celebration on Aug. 4. The event included music, games and giveaways. Guests who entered the new store also received a Thorntons gift card, which could be scanned at the register to determine its value, with one customer receiving a card worth $1,000.

Additionally, Thorntons leadership presented Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation.

