What's In Store: Foxtrot, Love's Travel Stops & Royal Farms

Love's also opened a new truck wash in Prescott, Ark. The wash is located next to a new Speedco, which will provide preventative maintenance, light mechanical repairs, tire services and roadside assistance for professional drivers. The Prescott location is Love's second truck wash in Arkansas, following one in Hazen, and the fourth overall for the company.
Additionally, the operator continued its rebranding of former EZ Go stores, relaunching four Kansas sites under the Love's banner in El Dorado, Towanda, Lawrence and Belle Plaine. They join the five former EZ Go locations in Oklahoma the company converted earlier this year.
Royal Farms
Royal Farms opened its second location in Greenville, N.C., at 1604 SE Greenville Blvd. on Sept. 25.
Located just minutes away from East Carolina University, the new store provides customers with the brand's "World-Famous Chicken," 16 fuel pumps — including an ethanol-free pump — and a car wash. It operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
As part of the opening celebrations, Royal Farms held a ticketed soft opening event where customers could check out the new store and receive one free meal from the soft opening menu. The company also made a monetary donation to Greenville Recreation and Parks, which provides a variety of athletic, recreational, and arts and crafts activities for all ages and special populations.
Royal Farms has plans to open several more North Carolina locations in Kinston, Lumberton and Wilson in the future.