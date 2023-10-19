What's In Store: Foxtrot, Love's Travel Stops & Royal Farms

Foxtrot

Foxtrot opened two new stores, one in Austin, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C.

The Austin location, situated at 2270 Guadalupe Street on The Drag by the University of Texas at Austin, is the company's fourth in the city. The opening came on the heels of the debut of the company's city hall location in July.

The sixth D.C.-area site sits at 1341 14th NW in Logan Circle and officially opened to the public on Oct. 18.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: Foxtrot Brings the Modern C-store to Life]

Foxtrot celebrated the openings of both locations with special events, in which visitors who paid via the Foxtrot mobile app received a free tote bag full of Foxtrot fan-favorites, in addition to $5 pours of the brand's house wines.

Foxtrot's latest additions join 29 other locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin. The company plans to continue to expand in existing markets through the rest of this year.