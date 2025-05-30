What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, Pilot & Royal Farms

Nouria opened its newest convenience store, located in Raynham, Mass., at the end of April. According to the retailer, the store's features include top-grade gasoline and diesel fuel for cars and large trucks, ensuring seamless access for all types of vehicles, and a Nouria's Kitchen featuring Amato's where guests can enjoy freshly made sandwiches, pizzas and pasta using handpicked ingredients, bakery-fresh bread and authentic flavors. Nouria's Kitchen also offers outdoor seating.

[Read more: Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket]

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Massachusetts with this new Raynham location," said Tony El-Nemr, Founder and CEO of Nouria. "Our goal is to create a convenient, high-quality destination that meets the needs of this community and beyond. We look forward to becoming a part of Raynham and making a positive impact here."

Pilot

Pilot added a new Xpress Fuel travel center in Vinton, Texas, to its growing network. The facility, located at 581 Vinton Road, is now open and ready to serve professional and fleet drivers. The new travel center has a variety of guest-focused amenities, including 35 truck parking spaces, 39 car parking spaces and eight diesel lanes.

The travel center operator also welcomed customers at a new Pilot travel center in Winfield, Ala., located at 159 Michael Spann Dr. Amenities include 77 truck parking spaces, 67 car parking spaces and eight diesel lanes.

Both locations also feature spacious restrooms and showers; a hot and cold deli area with grab-and-go options; large beverage coolers with a wide selection of drinks; four self-checkouts kiosks; and mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers available through the myRewards Plus app.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms will throw open the doors at its latest location in Pottstown, Pa., on June 9. Located at 296 Armand Hammer, the new-to-industry store will provide 24/7 access to fresh food, fuel and convenience items.

To commemorate the opening, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed "Get Ready to ROFO" soft opening event on June 4 and 5, during which community members are invited to preview the store and experience its signature offerings, including a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu.

The location will feature 16 fuel dispensers and a car wash.

Wawa Inc.

Wawa opened its latest store in Georgia on May 15. Located at 1810 S Georgia Parkway West in Waycross, the c-store is part of the retailer's expansion into Georgia which began when it cut the ribbon on its first store in the state in November.

The Pennsylvania-based chain welcomed customers with a grand opening event that included free T-shirts for the first 100 customers; free any-size hot coffee; a "Craving Tamer" Parade introducing new menus and flavors; and a hoagie building competition between police and fire.