CSN EXCLUSIVE: Pilot Debuts New Flagship Travel Center

Inside, we've elevated the offerings to deliver something for everyone. Whether you're craving freshly prepared meals, quick grab-and-go options or favorites like Cinnabon or Subway, guests have endless possibilities to satisfy their hunger, which is especially important on those family road trips when no one can agree on what to eat.

Additionally, the updated beverage experience brings both form and function together with improved design and a more seamless beverage flow, making it easier than ever for guests to grab their favorite drink quickly.

CSN: What feedback or insights did Pilot gather from customers to help shape the design and services offered at this new travel center? How long did it take to bring this concept to fruition?

Stone: Continuous improvement is a core part of our company's culture, and gathering and incorporating guest feedback is how we ensure our stores are optimized for our guests. A recurring theme in their feedback has been the need for more of everything that makes a stop worthwhile: more space, more options, more convenience and more ways to enhance their journeys.

This concept didn't come together overnight. It represents years of planning, innovation and modernization. It's a culmination of lessons learned, and improvements made across hundreds of new stores and remodels in our network. The Stanton location serves as the debut of this evolution, with new design elements and features that will inspire future remodels and upcoming locations.

CSN: How does this project fit into Pilot's broader plans for growth and modernization?

Stone: Pilot's New Horizons project is an over $1 billion modernization initiative focused on transforming stores across our network. Since the program's launch in January 2022, we've completed remodels at more than 200 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers.

The Stanton location offers a glimpse into the future of these efforts, showcasing new design elements. It's a testing ground for ideas that resonate most with our guests, helping us refine and elevate the experience across all our locations.

CSN: What impact do you hope this travel center will have on customer loyalty and brand perception? What about the New Horizons initiative?

Stone: The Stanton location is a testament to our dedication to creating exceptional experiences for every driver who stops with us. With 1.2 million guests visiting our locations each day, we understand what drivers need. This travel center brings that vision to life, offering elevated amenities designed to keep our guests coming back.

We want to make Pilot the travel center of choice for everyone who loves the open road. Each remodel and new build contributes to the growing momentum of our brand, driven by positive feedback from guests and team members. Through our new stores and remodels, we're excited to invite a new wave of drivers — RVers, EV [electric vehicle] enthusiasts, road trippers and even daily commuters — to experience what makes Pilot a great place to stop.

CSN: How will the design of Pilot's flagship travel center influence future sites? Will other locations adopt features from this flagship center, or will each new location have its unique design?

Stone: While each travel center is unique, the signature elements we've introduced in Stanton — updated branding, open layouts and modern amenities — will be incorporated into future new builds and remodels. Our goal is for every travel center in our network to feel familiar and welcoming to anyone who stops with us.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, known as Pilot, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces.