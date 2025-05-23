CSN EXCLUSIVE: Pilot Debuts New Flagship Travel Center
This new design reflects what we've learned from listening closely to our guests and team members and delivers a modern, refreshed brand experience that drivers will feel from the moment they pull into the lot to the second they leave. Bright, red entryways welcome guests into the store, tying back to our signature red canopy color. These red accents carry through the interior, making it easy for drivers to find core amenities like restrooms, showers and lounges. Enhanced signage and thoughtful design elements ensure the space feels as innovative as it is functional.
CSN: What are some of the most exciting aspects of the new design and amenities for guests and travelers?
Stone: This updated store reflects our commitment to setting the standard for travel centers. It features increased parking, intuitive navigation, expanded guest spaces, fresh food options and engaging digital signage showcasing our latest promotions. The enhanced lighting, both inside and out, incorporates more natural light, creating a welcoming and well-lit space for guests.
Inside, we've elevated the offerings to deliver something for everyone. Whether you're craving freshly prepared meals, quick grab-and-go options or favorites like Cinnabon or Subway, guests have endless possibilities to satisfy their hunger, which is especially important on those family road trips when no one can agree on what to eat.
Additionally, the updated beverage experience brings both form and function together with improved design and a more seamless beverage flow, making it easier than ever for guests to grab their favorite drink quickly.
CSN: What feedback or insights did Pilot gather from customers to help shape the design and services offered at this new travel center? How long did it take to bring this concept to fruition?
Stone: Continuous improvement is a core part of our company's culture, and gathering and incorporating guest feedback is how we ensure our stores are optimized for our guests. A recurring theme in their feedback has been the need for more of everything that makes a stop worthwhile: more space, more options, more convenience and more ways to enhance their journeys.
This concept didn't come together overnight. It represents years of planning, innovation and modernization. It's a culmination of lessons learned, and improvements made across hundreds of new stores and remodels in our network. The Stanton location serves as the debut of this evolution, with new design elements and features that will inspire future remodels and upcoming locations.
CSN: How does this project fit into Pilot's broader plans for growth and modernization?
Stone: Pilot's New Horizons project is an over $1 billion modernization initiative focused on transforming stores across our network. Since the program's launch in January 2022, we've completed remodels at more than 200 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers.
The Stanton location offers a glimpse into the future of these efforts, showcasing new design elements. It's a testing ground for ideas that resonate most with our guests, helping us refine and elevate the experience across all our locations.
CSN: What impact do you hope this travel center will have on customer loyalty and brand perception? What about the New Horizons initiative?
Stone: The Stanton location is a testament to our dedication to creating exceptional experiences for every driver who stops with us. With 1.2 million guests visiting our locations each day, we understand what drivers need. This travel center brings that vision to life, offering elevated amenities designed to keep our guests coming back.
We want to make Pilot the travel center of choice for everyone who loves the open road. Each remodel and new build contributes to the growing momentum of our brand, driven by positive feedback from guests and team members. Through our new stores and remodels, we're excited to invite a new wave of drivers — RVers, EV [electric vehicle] enthusiasts, road trippers and even daily commuters — to experience what makes Pilot a great place to stop.
CSN: How will the design of Pilot's flagship travel center influence future sites? Will other locations adopt features from this flagship center, or will each new location have its unique design?
Stone: While each travel center is unique, the signature elements we've introduced in Stanton — updated branding, open layouts and modern amenities — will be incorporated into future new builds and remodels. Our goal is for every travel center in our network to feel familiar and welcoming to anyone who stops with us.
Pilot Travel Centers LLC, known as Pilot, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces.