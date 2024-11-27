 Skip to main content

White Bison Introduces Holiday Flavors

A new Peppermint Mocha is on the menu alongside a Holiday Blend and returning favorites.
Danielle Romano
White Bison seasonal flavors 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — White Bison Coffee, the premium coffee concept from Tri Star Energy, is getting in the holiday spirit with the introduction of new and returning holiday flavors.

Available now in White Bison shops across middle Tennessee and north Alabama, seasonal offerings include:

  • Peppermint Mocha can be enjoyed three ways — frappe, hot or iced. This drink includes a mellow minty chocolate with whipped cream and red sanding sugar. The 1883 Peppermint syrup has a cooling effect that pairs perfectly with Hollander Chocolate, the company said.
  • The annual tradition continues with White Bison's Holiday Blend in a new bag. Guests can purchase medium roast retail beans or drip coffee featuring the beans. The brew can be enjoyed with Sweet Creamer during the holidays. 
  • White Bison will also bring back Holiday Cookie Latte and Ginger Snap Lattes, which can be enjoyed either hot or iced. The Holiday Cookie Latte is a buttery espresso latte with candied almond and vanilla notes topped with whipped cream and red sprinkles, while the Ginger Snap Latte combines sweet and subtle notes of ginger and cinnamon candy. It is complimented with whipped cream and a ginger graham cracker.

Guests can also enjoy recently introduced Bagel Sandwiches. Varieties include a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; sausage, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; or the turkey bacon, lettuce and tomato bagel sandwich.

Adding to the season of giving, guests who purchase a $20 gift card or reload will receive a $5 bonus card that is redeemable starting in January.

Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee offers specialty coffee and a curated café menu featuring a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastries and flavorful breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and wraps. 

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy, founded in 2000, owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns 15 White Bison Coffee locations in the middle Tennessee area, including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Ave. South areas of Nashville and four locations in the north Alabama market.

