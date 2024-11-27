White Bison Introduces Holiday Flavors
Adding to the season of giving, guests who purchase a $20 gift card or reload will receive a $5 bonus card that is redeemable starting in January.
Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee offers specialty coffee and a curated café menu featuring a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastries and flavorful breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and wraps.
Nashville-based Tri Star Energy, founded in 2000, owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns 15 White Bison Coffee locations in the middle Tennessee area, including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Ave. South areas of Nashville and four locations in the north Alabama market.