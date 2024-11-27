White Bison Introduces Holiday Flavors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — White Bison Coffee, the premium coffee concept from Tri Star Energy, is getting in the holiday spirit with the introduction of new and returning holiday flavors.

[Related content: Twice Daily & White Bison Coffee Add 24/7 Delivery]

Available now in White Bison shops across middle Tennessee and north Alabama, seasonal offerings include:

Peppermint Mocha can be enjoyed three ways — frappe, hot or iced. This drink includes a mellow minty chocolate with whipped cream and red sanding sugar. The 1883 Peppermint syrup has a cooling effect that pairs perfectly with Hollander Chocolate, the company said.

can be enjoyed three ways — frappe, hot or iced. This drink includes a mellow minty chocolate with whipped cream and red sanding sugar. The 1883 Peppermint syrup has a cooling effect that pairs perfectly with Hollander Chocolate, the company said. The annual tradition continues with White Bison's Holiday Blend in a new bag. Guests can purchase medium roast retail beans or drip coffee featuring the beans. The brew can be enjoyed with Sweet Creamer during the holidays.

in a new bag. Guests can purchase medium roast retail beans or drip coffee featuring the beans. The brew can be enjoyed with Sweet Creamer during the holidays. White Bison will also bring back Holiday Cookie Latte and Ginger Snap Lattes, which can be enjoyed either hot or iced. The Holiday Cookie Latte is a buttery espresso latte with candied almond and vanilla notes topped with whipped cream and red sprinkles, while the Ginger Snap Latte combines sweet and subtle notes of ginger and cinnamon candy. It is complimented with whipped cream and a ginger graham cracker.

Guests can also enjoy recently introduced Bagel Sandwiches. Varieties include a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; sausage, egg and cheese bagel sandwich; or the turkey bacon, lettuce and tomato bagel sandwich.