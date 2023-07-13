Calbee's Harvest Snaps adds a cheesy addition to its lineup of veggie snacks: White Cheddar. These new baked crisps match the creamy, mellow taste of white cheddar with farm-picked green peas milled whole in-house, which are the first ingredient for maximum nutrition, according to the company. The plant-based snacks are packed with 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. They are free of artificial flavors, preservatives and common allergens such as gluten, wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts and eggs. White Cheddar Harvest Snaps are available in 3-ounce bags.