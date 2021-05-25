White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3

In response to requests from tens of thousands of fans for new flavors, White Claw Hard Seltzer introduces a new variety pack. Flavor Collection No. 3 features three new flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry, alongside existing fan-favorite Mango. The new flavors join existing Black Cherry, Mango, Watermelon, Tangerine, Lemon, Raspberry, Ruby Grapefruit and Natural Lime varieties. All White Claw Hard Seltzer beverages are gluten free, have a 5 percent ABV, and contain just 100 calories per can. White Claw Hard Seltzer is crafted using a proprietary BrewPure process, which produces the most refreshing flavors on the market, according to the maker.