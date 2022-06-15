White Owl seeks to shake up the Homogenized Tobacco Leaf (HTL) pipe segment with the introduction of White Owl Black Sweets Pipe-Tipped Cigars. The HTL pipe segment was the slowest-growing cigar segment in 2020 and 2021, according to the brand. White Owl Black Sweets Pipe-Tipped Cigars will be available nationwide in early July 2022. Packaged in 25-count single stick uprights, the product comes in two tip styles (plastic and wood), two flavors (classic and wine), and two attractive price points (pre-priced and unpriced). The cigars feature the first-ever FilmFresh clear wrapper that provides the same barrier protection as foil and is 100 percent airtight so the cigars stay as fresh as the day they were made.