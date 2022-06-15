06/15/2022
White Owl Black Sweets Pipe-Tipped Cigars
The product comes in two tip styles, two flavors, and two attractive price points.
White Owl seeks to shake up the Homogenized Tobacco Leaf (HTL) pipe segment with the introduction of White Owl Black Sweets Pipe-Tipped Cigars. The HTL pipe segment was the slowest-growing cigar segment in 2020 and 2021, according to the brand. White Owl Black Sweets Pipe-Tipped Cigars will be available nationwide in early July 2022. Packaged in 25-count single stick uprights, the product comes in two tip styles (plastic and wood), two flavors (classic and wine), and two attractive price points (pre-priced and unpriced). The cigars feature the first-ever FilmFresh clear wrapper that provides the same barrier protection as foil and is 100 percent airtight so the cigars stay as fresh as the day they were made.