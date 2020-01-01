Press enter to search
Close search

White Owl Duos Cigarillos

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

White Owl Duos Cigarillos

The launch edition, Berries and Cream, will arrive on store shelves in April.
White Owl Duos Berries/Cream

White Owl Duos cigarillos contain two different flavors that work together to create a uniquely new experience, according to maker Swedish Match. The launch edition, Berries and Cream, is slated to arrive on store shelves in April. Each pouch provides a mixture of sweet and creamy. White Owl Duos Berries and Cream will be available in "2 for 99", "2 for $1.49" and a "Save on 2" packages, allowing for retail pricing flexibility. Each White Owl Duos combination will only be available for a limited time.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Cheetos Popcorn

Cheetos Popcorn