White Owl Duos cigarillos contain two different flavors that work together to create a uniquely new experience, according to maker Swedish Match. The launch edition, Berries and Cream, is slated to arrive on store shelves in April. Each pouch provides a mixture of sweet and creamy. White Owl Duos Berries and Cream will be available in "2 for 99", "2 for $1.49" and a "Save on 2" packages, allowing for retail pricing flexibility. Each White Owl Duos combination will only be available for a limited time.