Whoa Dough introduces its vegan cookie dough snack bars into the convenience channel in seven different flavors: Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sprinkle Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Brownie Batter. The bars are made with no artificial ingredients and contain 140 to 170 calories per serving, 4 to 5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than 10 grams of sugar. The bars are also certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, OU Kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified. Whoa Dough Bars are available as single flavors or in a variety pack.