BIC Special Edition Vacation Lighters

Sunny seaside designs and relaxing pastels feature in this beach holiday-inspired series.
BIC relaunches its Maxi Pocket Lighters in the Special Edition Vacation series. Featuring designs of sunny beaches, relaxing hammocks at sunset and surfers ready to hit the waves, the series may have a spring launch but it is ready for summer. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Special Edition Pocket Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected. The series comes with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter.

