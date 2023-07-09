Whoa Dough is launching its newest product, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. At only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, the sweet and salty refrigerated snack can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine cookies within minutes. Allergen-friendly and sensitive for those with dairy restrictions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is certified gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free and dairy-free. The product is also Non-GMO Project Verified and OU kosher. Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is available nationally starting September 2023.