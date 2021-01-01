The Whozeewhatzit bar, the Whatchamacallit brand's first new bar in a decade, takes crunchy and chewy to a new level. The Whozeewhatzit bar has an added peanut butter crème layer and chocolate rice crisps, all covered in a chocolatey candy. Available beginning in February, the new product comes in two sizes: the 1.5-ounce standard size has a suggested retail price of $1.11, while the 3-ounce king size has a suggested price of $1.66.